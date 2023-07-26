Sack of poly rector: Lecturers protest, accuse Adeleke of nepotism

Gov Adeleke

•Adelele has no vested interest —Commissioner

By Shina Abubakar

LECTURERS at the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, yesterday, accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of nepotism, following the suspension of the school Rector, Dr. Tajudeen Odetayo.

The state government, on Monday, suspended the rector over allegations of corruption and appointed Mr. Kehinde Alabi to oversee the institute, pending the investigation of the allegations against him.

Lecturers and students disrupted academic activities, yesterday, shutting the school gate and suspending on-going examinations till the state government does the ‘right’ thing.

While protesting the action of the state government at the school gate, yesterday, Mr Fatai Afolabi, who spoke on behalf of the protesting lectures, said Alabi does not qualify to be appointed, especially with a Deputy Rector in place.

His words: “The governor appointed someone who is not qualified as the acting Rector of the institution. The person that the governor appointed contested for the post of Deputy Rector and lost.

“We have a Deputy Rector on the ground who should replace the Rector if he is removed, that is what the guidelines say, and in the absence of a deputy rector, the most senior Chief Lecturer will be appointed as Acting Rector.

“The person that was appointed is of low ranking among the Chief Lecturers, he is not ranked among the first fifty. The only thing that qualifies him is that he is from Ede. The governor is nepotistic with appointments and dealings in Iree poly. The governor wants to put Ede indigenes everywhere in the school which is not possible. Is it only Ede that voted for him? Everybody voted for him.

“Dr Odetayo, who was removed over alleged corruption, was never made to face any panel or enquiry, he was never issued a query. We are aware that his offence was refusing to make Alabi the Deputy Rector as requested by those in government which is beyond him.”

Reacting to the protest, the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole said the state government has no vested interest in the school beyond ensuring that peace reigns supreme in the institution.

Eluwole said: “The action taken by the government was to forestall crisis and ensure free hearing over the petition written against him accusing the suspended Rector of corruption. The person that was appointed as the Acting Rector is eminently qualified. He will be in charge till government concludes the investigation and release a white paper on the issue.