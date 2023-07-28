Sack any minister who fails to meet expectations, Shehu Sani tells Tinubu

A former Kaduna lawmaker and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Shehu Sani, has asked President Bola Tinubu to sack any minister, who fails to meet expectations.

Sani made this appeal while speaking in an interview on Arise Television show on Friday.

He urged President Tinubu to be watchful, saying any of his cabinet, who fails to meet expectations should be sacked.

Meanwhile, the former lawmaker said the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai could cause issues between and his vice, Kashim Shettima.

The former lawmaker noted that the face-off that ensued between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his vice, Atiku Abubakar was not uncconned to El-Rufai, who served as a minister during the administration.

According to Sani, El-Rufai, who was listed as one the ministerial nominees, “is a serpent brought into the present Tinubu’s administration.

Sani claimed that former governor Kaduna caused chaos among the then president, his cabinet and state governors.

He said, “Was he (El-Rufai) not a Minister when issues came up between Obasanjo and Atiku? It is going to be the same thing. If you see any discord between President Tinubu and Shettima, the same person caused it.

“If you see any discord between Mr president and members of his cabinet, he is still going to be the person that planted that discord. He has that history and track record.

“This is not a prophecy but a proven fact of what had happened, so I am saying that they have brought a serpent into their government. And they are going to pay the price for it,” he said.