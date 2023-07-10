Sabalenka eases into second Wimbledon quarter-final

Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka returns the ball to Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova during their women’s singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2023. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

World number two Aryna Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the second time on Monday with a straight-sets win over Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka came through 6-4, 6-0 and will face Madison Keys of the United States for a place in the semi-finals.