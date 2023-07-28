S/West Ministerial nominees, highly competent – Kekemeke

…Tunji Ojo, an emerging enigma- Ondo Rep member

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The All Progressive Congress in the South West, has congratulated the four Ministerial nominees from the region, describing them as highly competent.

National Vice Chairman ( South West) of the party, Hon lsaacs Kekemeke, said that the nominees ” duly deserve their nominations by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kekemeke in a statement issued in Akure, the state capital, said that the party in the zone backs the President Tinubu in his nominations.

President Bola Tinubu had named Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo from Ondo, Adebayo Adelabu from Oyo, Dele Alake from Ekiti, Wale Edun from Ogun, with Osun and Lagos states still outstanding.

According to the southwest APC, the nominees have displayed competence in their chosen fields and have been sagacious in their private and public lives.

Kekemeke describes Hon Tunji-Ojo as a vibrant young leader who discharged his responsibility admirably as a Federal Lawmaker representing Akoko North East/ North West federal constituency.

The APC leader also praised Edun, Adelabu and Alake for their professional prowess in their chosen careers

He urged the nominees to use their offices to attract development to the people of the Southwest and Nigerians generally, admonishing them not to betray the confidence reposed in them by President Tinubu and APC leadership in the country.

Meanwhile, the Member of the House of Representatives Akoko South East and Akoko South West Federal Constituency, Ondo state, Asiwaju Gboyega Adefarati, has described Hon. Bunmi Tunji Ojo, as an emerging enigma who has taken the political world by storm.

Hon Adefarati, in a statement to congratulate Tunji Ojo, on his appointment, said that ” Today, he is a recurring and recurrent decimal in the political equation of Nigeria.

According to him”The appointment of BTO as a Minister of the Federal Republic Nigeria is a testament to his unprecedented achievements as a Member of House of Representatives, representing the good people of Akoko North East and Akoko North West Federal Constituency.

“With a heart full of joy and gratitude to God, I felicitate with my beloved brother, Hon. Bunmi Tunji Ojo, on his well-deserved appointment.

Adefarati said that “Bunmi Tunji Ojo, is a brother without border. I wish him greater and greater accomplishments in politics.