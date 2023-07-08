Rybakina demolishes last British hope at Wimbledon

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina (R) shakes hands with Britain’s Katie Boulter after winning their women’s singles tennis match on the sixth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Defending champion Elena Rybakina swept past Katie Boulter, the last British player in the singles draw, to make the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday.

The third seed raced to a 6-1, 6-1 victory in just 57 minutes and will take on Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia for a place in the quarter-finals.

Russian-born Kazakh Rybakina unleashed seven aces in her total of 20 winners and broke the 89th-ranked Boulter five times.