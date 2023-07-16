Ryan Taylor, DJ Cuppy unfollow each other on Instagram amid break-up rumours

Popular British boxer, Ryan Taylor, has sparked speculations of possible break-up as he unfollowed his fiancée, DJ Cuppy, on Instagram.

The development has generated heat online after Cuppy wasn’t reportedly spotted with her ring and stopped flaunting Taylor on her Instagram page.

According to reports, DJ Cuppy and Taylor had initially unfollowed each other, but she had refollowed him.

However, Taylor did not reciprocate the gesture.

Recall that Taylor dropped a quote some days ago about letting go of anything that impedes ones spiritual growth, which added fuel to the rumours.

He stated, “If it’s blocking your spiritual growth let it go.” Leading to speculations that all may not be well between the love birds.

At the last check, his Instagram page has shown that he no longer follows DJ Cuppy on Instagram.