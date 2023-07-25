Russia hopes to build on influence in Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on tourism development via a videoconference call during his working trip to Russia’s Republic of Dagestan on June 28, 2023. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / AFP)

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

FORTY-THREE African heads of state attended the first Russia-Africa Summit in 2019, going away with high hopes that Russia would emerge as a new source of investment and trade for the continent.

In fact, Russian president, Vladimir Putin, did promise to double Russian trade with Africa in five years to about $40 billion.

Since then, Russia’s influence in Africa has rapidly expanded. In some respects, Russia has become the dominant external partner in many African countries.

The country will hope to build on that influence when its business egg-heads and those of the African business community will form a round table to discuss

“Doing Business in Africa: Risks, Market Conditions, Opportunities” – a panel discussion, which is one of the main events of the New Global Economy block, at this year’s Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

The panel will offer both partners the opportunity to review that $40 billion investment promise and x-ray factors that helped in achieving it militated against it.

The forum which is the Second Russia–Africa Summit, will happen July 27- 28, 2023, at St Petersburg, Russia and will provide an opportunity for representatives from the relevant Russian ministries, Russian and African business leaders, and international relations experts to discuss the challenges facing Russia and African countries in an era of global change.

They will also talk about most pressing issues and ways of resolving them to encourage the development of Russian–African relations in the economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

According to Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation and Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee for Russia–Africa Events, “The Second Russia–Africa Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum is set to become a unique platform for direct dialogue between business, government, and representatives of the creative and cultural communities of Russia and Africa. I am confident that in the foreseeable future, all the Forum events will lead to a strengthening of the ties between our regions and to effective cooperation

“Taking part in the round table on doing business in Africa, will be Mikhail Aronson, Deputy General Director, Zyfra, Georgy Smirnov, General Director, Nordgold Management, among others.

They will tackle the issues of expanding business cooperation between Russia and African countries, and will talk about export potential in the face of the new challenges, as well as the programmes and projects currently underway in Africa.“The session will be moderated by Alexander Shokhin, President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

Russia-Africa Economic Forum’s business programme consists of four large topic areas covering all spheres of cooperation between Russia and the African continent: The New Global Economy, Integrated Security and Sovereign Development, Cooperation in Science and Technology, The Humanitarian and Social Sphere: Working Together for a New Quality of Life.