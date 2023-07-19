Russia–Africa Economic Forum: Speakers to discuss devt relations under global change

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi make a press statement following the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, on October 24, 2019. (Photo by Sergei CHIRIKOV / POOL / AFP)

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

As part of the business programme of the 2nd Russia–Africa Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, representatives from the relevant Russian ministries, Russian and African business leaders, and international relations experts will discuss the challenges facing Russia and African countries in an era of global change.

They will also talk about the most pressing issues and ways of resolving them to encourage the development of Russian–African relations in the economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Forum’s business programme consists of four large topic areas covering all spheres of cooperation between Russia and the African continent: The New Global Economy, Integrated Security and Sovereign Development, Cooperation in Science and Technology, The Humanitarian and Social Sphere: Working Together for a New Quality of Life.

“The Second Russia–Africa Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum is set to become a unique platform for direct dialogue between business, government, and representatives of the creative and cultural communities of Russia and Africa. I am confident that in the foreseeable future, all the Forum events will lead to a strengthening of the ties between our regions and to effective cooperation,” said Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee for Russia–Africa Events.

One of the main events of The New Global Economy block will be a panel discussion on Doing Business in Africa: Risks, Market Conditions, Opportunities. The speakers will tackle the issues of expanding business cooperation between Russia and African countries, and will talk about export potential in the face of the new challenges, as well as the programmes and projects currently underway in Africa.

Taking part in the discussion will be Mikhail Aronson, Deputy General Director, Zyfra, Georgy Smirnov, General Director, Nordgold Management, and others. The session will be moderated by Alexander Shokhin, President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.