Runsewe urges Nigerians to support Tinubu’s government, shun bigotry, ethnicity

Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has called on Nigerians to support the President Bola Tinubu-led administration and shun religious bigotry and ethnicity.

Runsewe said this during an interactive session on Wednesday in Abuja, with the theme ‘#puttingnigeriafirst#’.

According to him, after the general elections and the swearing-in of President Tinubu in May, NCAC observed that the nation is still in an election mood.

He said it was disheartening that some Nigerians were still on issues surrounding ethnicity and religious differences when the nation ought to have moved forward.

He, however, urged Nigerians to jettison every issue that could cause division in the country and focus on putting Nigeria first in all they do.

“This meeting is a strategic response to the socio-political situations of the moment and the need to arrest the pervading hostility in our socio-political space.

“We want to draw attention to the need to put Nigeria first in all we do as citizens. The 2023 general elections have been successfully concluded and a new administration inaugurated.

“His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, has promised to run an all-inclusive government of national unity, reconciliation and competence.

“The process of rebuilding the Nigeria of our dreams has commenced in earnest with Mr President demonstrating sheer competence, commitment, unflinching resolve to restore hope in the Nigerian project.

“I encourage everyone to embrace his government, give neccesary support to move our dear nation forward,” he said.

According to Runsewe, the new dawn presents an opportunity for Nigerians to work together in unity and confront squarely the task of building a better Nigeria.

“Nigeria is no doubt magnificently endowed by God. Our natural resources are immense, vast and varied.

“Our human capital endowment is second to none in Africa. With over 220 million people, Nigeria is the most populated nation in black Africa, blessed with talented, resourceful, innovative and dynamic citizens.

“For our abundant human and material resources to be fully harnessed and productively channeled to drive the process of our national development, all hands must be on deck,” he said.