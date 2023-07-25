Rowdy session in Senate as Oshiomhole tongue-lashes lawmakers over looting

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

BARELY twenty-four hours after the former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, APC, Edo North lampooned Senators, especially those of the 9th National Assembly for looting their offices, the hallowed chamber was thrown into a rowdy session during Plenary on Tuesday.

Trouble started when the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Ogun West raised a point of order as he expressed his displeasure over a television interview reportedly granted by Senator Oshiomhole where he raised the alarm that Senators of the 9th Senate went away with everything at the end of their tenure in June 2023.

Adeola at this point called on Oshiomhole to apologize to the Senate for taking a swipe at Senators that they looted their offices.

On his part, Senator Adamu Aliero, PDP – Kebbi Central supported Adeola who stressed that Oshiomhole should apologize.

At this point, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South through a point of order moved that the Senate should resolve into a closed-door session to brainstorm on what he described as a very sensitive issue.

When the motion to go into the closed-door session was put to a voice vote, Senators opted that the matter be discussed in plenary by voting “nay”.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio called on Oshiomhole to approach chair. After a brief talk with Oshiomhole, Akpabio called on Oshiomhole to state his own side of the matter.

Oshiomhole who apologized for his comment, said he defended the Senate during his television interview under reference rather than indicting Senators of the 9th Senate of looting their offices.

