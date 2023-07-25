Rotary Club donates medical equipment to health centre in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

In order to fulfill one of its cardinal objectives, Rotary Club on Tuesday donated medical equipment and consumables to Abule Oloni Health Centre, in Abeokuta South local government area of Ogun State.

The programme, which also featured health talk on antenatal, pregnancy and postnatal was jointly organized by Rotary Club Rock City, Rotary Club Abeokuta Metropolitan, Rotary Club Ibara GRA and Rotary Club Laderin Hilltop.

Speaking with newsmen, the President, Rotary Club of Abeokuta Metropolitan, Rotarian Oladapo Sanni said, the donation was in line with Rotary’s Maternal and Child mandate.

He said, part of the Rotary Club priority as a humanitarian club was disease prevention and healthy living, pointing out that the Club has successfully carried out this in different parts of the state.

“The gesture is one of the mandates of the Rotary; that we have to care for the health of the mother and child, and we have a dedicated month for that, which is July. It is the month of Maternal and Child Health in Rotary.

He said, Rotary Club makes a strong intervention in the health sector for the residents, especially those who might not have the means, in addition to other projects that would be carried out this year.

Sanni noted that the donation was to meet some of the needs of the health centre, as a primary health delivery point and the most accessible to residents in the area; they needed such support to aid services to patients.

“We believe that government cannot do everything; they need humanitarian deeds like this so the society can be progressive. That is why we are here to donate this equipment that will be of help to the patients and those who will be coming to seek medical help.

He appealed to leadership of the Community Development Association of Abule Oloni to take ownership of the health center and all items donated in the facility and ensure that they were properly put into good use.

On his part, the Chairman, Abeokuta South local government, Mr. Omolaja Majekodunmi, represented by Secretary to the Local Government, commended members of the Rotary Club for the donation, and called on other voluntary organizations to emulate them, by partnering government in development of the society.

The donation was witnessed by community leaders as well as Rotarian Engr. Oluleke Adebiyi President, Rotary Club of Rock City,

Rotarian Monayajo Adeola President of Rotary Club Ibara GRA, and Rotarian Dr. Michael Agbaje, President of Rotary Club Laderin Hilltop