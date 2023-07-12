National Assembly

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The construction company handling the renovation of the National Assembly Complex, Visible Construction Limited has said that users of the complex are on stoppage of leaking points soon.

Recall that the 9th National Assembly had as a result of the deterioration of the complex over the years, appropriated N30 billion to the Federal Capital Development Authority ( FCDA) in the 2021 fiscal year for comprehensive renovation.

Speaking on the project yesterday, the Project Engineer, Tajudeen Olanipekun while reacting to a report on rainwater leakages at some points in the White House Segment of the Complex on Tuesday this week and Thursday last week, said that his firm was on top of the situation as specialised chemicals for the affected expansion joints, will soon be applied, adding that all the roofs of the complex both at the White House and adjourning structures have been thoroughly checked for the discovery of expansion joints requiring watertight chemicals that will prevent any form of leakages.

Visible Construction which won the contract, commenced work in April last year with the provision of temporary Hallow Chambers for both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The Engineer who noted that the was already imported from the United States of America but would be applied after the rainy season this year, said, ” The report on roof leakage in National Assembly to us at Visible Construction is like marking script of a student still writing his or her examination.

” Renovation work on the entire complex is still being carried out by us. It is when we have finished the work that a report on roof leakage can be written which to us, would never happen as the problem, would be a thing of the past by the time it is handed over to FCDA gave us the job

” There should be no cause for alarm from any quarters as regards the project since Engineers from FCDA are also with us,”

He added that containers of State of the Art furniture to be fixed at both Chambers of the Senate and the House of Representatives, have landed from America along with expatriates who would do the job, which according to him, would make the two Chambers among the best in the world.