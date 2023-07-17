Romeu set to rejoin Barcelona as Xavi signs ex-Chelsea star

Romeu

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former Barcelona youth player, Oriol Romeu is set to rejoin the Spanish club as Xavi wants to sign the 31-year-old midfielder this summer.

The ex-Chelsea star joined Girona from Southampton last year after 7 seasons with the Saints.

According to football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Romeu has completed his medicals and the deal is expected to be completed this week, after the contracts are signed.

Romeu is a good addition to Barcelona’s midfield after captain Sergio Busquets left the side when his contract expired at the end of the season.

Romeu would make a return to the club where he made his senior debut for the first team back in 2010.

He signed for Chelsea in 2011 where we won the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League titles in 2012 before moving to Southampton in 2015.