Roll out anti-corruption architecture, appoint AGF, ANEEJ tells Tinubu

…holds Nat’l Dialogue on Anti-corruption

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

WITH the devastation caused to Nigeria’s economic growth and development over the years by systemic corruption in all levels of government, a leading anti-craft Civil Society Organisation, the African Network for Environmental and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, Tuesday called on President Bola Tinubu, to roll out a clear and coherent anti-corruption architecture that is holistic.

Speaking on the sidelines of a one-day National Dialogue on Anti-corruption with the theme ‘Enhancing Anti-corruption and Social Inclusive Policy Reform Initiatives in Nigeria Project’ organized by ANEEJ and sponsored by USAID and Palladium, the Executive Director, ANEEJ, Rev David Ugolor, said the anti-corruption architecture will bring about appreciable results.

Ugolor also pointed out that there is also need to strengthen the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, and added that it is imperative for Tinubu to appoint a substantive Chairman of EFCC in order not to allow corrupt persons to have a field day.

Speaking on the essence of holding a National Dialogue on Anti-corruption, he explained that one is to launch the assessment report tagged ‘Report of Assessment of the Implementation of Nigeria’s International Anti-corruption Asset Recovery Commitments’ that ANEEJ has just produced on the London anti-corruption commitment that Nigeria made, and then the Global Forum on Asset Recovery that was held in Washington in 2017, and the report focuses on where Nigeria is on anti-corruption fight.

He also expressed hope that the dialogue will provide an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on the journey to COPS10 which is the United Nation’s conference on corruption that is coming up in Atlanta, Georgia in December 2023, and then to set an agenda for the new Government.

He said: “It is also good for the government to come up in very clear, coherent, and anti-corruption architecture.

“And when you want to do that, you have to put in place a very clear policy on how the government intends to strengthen the anti-corruption agencies like EFCC and ICPC.

“Now, we don’t have substantive a Chairman of EFCC. That’s not very good for the country, and we all know that the issue of corruption is a big problem and Tinubu is going to succeed the issue of corruption he cannot wave it aside.

“Nigeria continue to attract attention because of the corruption issue. The issue of management of palliatives, and all that so the issue of corruption cannot be waved aside.

“So it is our understanding that if Tinubu’s government wants to address the issue of corruption in his administration, he has to come up with a clear policy and that will signal to others either at the state level or at the local government level.”

Meanwhile, he called on Tinubu to appoint an Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, to set the tone in the fight against corruption along with anti-craft agencies.

“Tinubu’s regime as just started and a lot of controversy that we thought that this opportunity will provide us as civil society to also reach out to government on key proposal we think will help strengthen reform, and then see how Government can also enforce anti-corruption agency in the country and then see how we can also do as possible way how government can also implement laws like the Proceed of Act and how we think that government can also strengthen the enforcement of this new administration.

“So it is our candid appeal and recommendation that the government will also come with a clear mandate for the Attorney General as countries are mobilizing, preparing on how to participate in the COPS10, and I hope that the Nigerian Government will be able to provide leadership at the continental level.

“Appointing an Attorney General is very fundamental. The earlier that Tinubu’s government appoints the Attorney General the better”, he said.

The Chief of Party, SCALE-Palladium, Lydia Odeh, said, “We understand that issues of corruption have to be addressed in collaboration with stakeholders, whether from government, civil society, development partners and the media.

“So, I think the issue of collaboration people are beginning to appreciate that not one group can address these issues because the issues are very complex.”

The United States, U.S. Embassy also charged CSOs in Nigeria to doggedly join the fight against corruption, while appreciating the effort put in by CSOs in Nigeria to expose corruption.

Representing the U.S. Embassy, Deputy INL Director, Walter Quintanilla, also pointed out transparency and accountability Nas key to winning the war against corruption in Nigeria.

However, the Founding Executive Director African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, Centre LSD, Dr Otive Igbuzor, called on Nigerians to set anti-corruption for the Tinubu-led administration.

Igbuzor also said there is a lot of work to be done in order to deal with corruption in Nigeria, therefore calling for what he described as a whole-of-society approach.

Also in a goodwill message, the former Executive Secretary of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Prof Sadiq Radda, said the searchlight on anti-graft war should be be beamed on States and local governments.

Prof Radda also pointed out that a strong law on whistleblowing should be in place to strengthen the fight and give the expected results.