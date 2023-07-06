Robbery Attack on Emir’s Palace: Jawon Minna demands ‘swift justice’

By Luminous Jannamike

Following a brazen robbery at the palace of the Emir of Minna, HRH Umar Faruk Bahago, the newly turbaned Jawon Minna, Alhaji Mohammed Kolo expressed condolences on Thursday and called for swift justice.

The suspected thieves struck on Tuesday, making off with an unspecified amount of money following a daring attack.

The robbers reportedly tracked an official who had just made a withdrawal from a commercial bank.

The incident has sparked shock and outrage throughout Niger State, with the Jawon Minna leading the call for a thorough investigation.

He emphasized the sacredness of the palace and its symbolic value to the community.

“The Emir’s palace is a sacred place, a custody for the values of the people of Minna that must be protected at all costs.

“We are indeed saddened by the news of this audacious attack on the sanctity of the revered palace,” Alhaji Mohammed Kolo stated.

He further expressed confidence in the capabilities of the security agencies to bring the culprits to book.

“We are confident that our security agencies would deploy all its might to unravel this dastardly crime and bring the culprits to book,” he said, urging the public to cooperate fully with the security forces in their investigations.

Jawon Minna extended his condolences to the Governor of the State, Dr. Umar Bago, the Emir, the injured victims, and the entire people of Niger State, whose traditional values he said had been violated by the attack.

“The palace is the sacred sanctuary that holds our revered values and must not be subject to violations by hooligans who have no other useful vocation than to terrorize the innocent, peaceful citizens of Niger,” he added.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, and security officials yet to release a formal statement as of press time.