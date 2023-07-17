Police intercept truck-load of stolen 1,000 bags cement in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

HIJACKERS of a truck-load of 1,000 bags of cement fled into the bush at Okija, Ihiala local government area of Anambra State when the town’s local vigilante operatives and men of the police area command, Ihiala, intercepted them along the Onitsha-Owerri Road.

The HOWO trailer, with number plates Delta AKU 247 XB conveying the 1,000 bags of BUA cement was recovered.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said information at the disposal of the police revealed that the truck was hijacked at gunpoint by yet unidentified persons at Ubuluokite in Delta State.

According to the PPRO, the armed robbers on sighting the joint patrol comprising of the Police and Vigilantes along the Onitsha-Owerri expressway, pulled off the road at Okija, abandoned the truck and fled.

He said the recovered consignment has been released to the rightful owner on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye.

He said the CP has ordered a manhunt for the gunmen, calling on the people within the area to help with any useful information that could help in apprehending the fleeing suspects,

Adeoye assured that any information given in this regard shall be treated with the confidentiality it deserved.