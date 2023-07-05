Road Accident: NYSC DG visits affected corps member at Army hospital

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, has visited Corps Member Tobi Friday Ojo, KD/22B/2109, who is currently admitted at the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

According to Eddy Megwa, the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Tobi was involved in a road traffic accident in Narayi, Kaduna.

During the visit, General Ahmed expressed gratitude to the hospital management for providing high-quality medical care to the injured Corps Member.

In a statement on Wednesday, Megwa said the NYSC DG also offered prayers for Tobi’s swift recovery.

“I commend the hospital management for the quality of medicare being offered to Corps Member Tobi. I pray for his speedy recovery,” General Ahmed said.

Furthermore, Colonel NS Onuchukwu, the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, assured that Tobi is currently receiving the best possible medical attention to facilitate his quick recovery and return to normalcy.

In response to the visit, Tobi expressed his appreciation to the Director General and his entourage for their unexpected visit, explaining that the support from the NYSC leadership undoubtedly lifted his spirits during this challenging time.

The visit, which concluded on a positive note, held high hopes for Tobi’s rapid rehabilitation.

He stated, “I appreciate the Director General and Members of his entourage for the unexpected visit. It means a lot to me.”