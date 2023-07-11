Rivers police arrests two cops captured in viral video assaulting man

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two of its men captured in a viral video manhandling an unidentified man in the state.

The arrest was following the order of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, over the viral video showing the cops assaulting and brutalising their victim in the video trending on social media.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, in a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the officers have been identified and arrested, adding that they already facing interrogation for their unprofessional conduct.

Iringe-Koko noted that the commissioner of Police assured that the police operatives would be investigated in line with the extant rules guiding the conduct of police personnel and that appropriate sanctions would be meted accordingly.

She said: “The policemen in the video have been identified and arrested. They are currently at the Command undergoing trial for their unprofessional act which will serve as a deterrent to other police personnel.

“The Command hereby appeals to the victim to come forward to the Public Relations Department, Rivers State Police Command to give his own statement so as to aid the conclusion of the investigations. Your identity will be protected.

Iringe-Koko further assured the good people of Rivers State of the command’s unalloyed commitment to promoting the rule of law.