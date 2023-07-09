Rivers people unaware of Abe’s contribution to Tinubu’s victory — APC chieftain

Senator Magnus Abe

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers state, Godpower Egbono, has insisted that the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the state, Magnus Abe, did not work for the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the state.

Egbono who was a member of the APC presidential campaign council, contact and mobilization, in the South South region said in a statement, Sunday, that Tony Okocha played a key role that led to Tinubu’s victory in the state.

He said: “Chief Tony Okocha, a former Chief of Staff to ex-governor Rotimi Ameachi deserves special commendation, noting that if he (Okocha) had deserted the party like other leaders, Tinubu would not have won in Rivers State

“All chief Okocha has been doing is to let the world understand the role himself, former Governor Wike and Rivers APC played in giving APC and Asiwaju the deserved result, and why they deserve to take charge of the party. His media campaign so far is devoid of sentiments or attacks on personalities.

“Perhaps his only misdemeanor is challenging SDP to produce their results to qualify them for any reward from the party. But they should not forget that no amount of name calling and sentiments will influence the President in giving his reward.

“When Okocha claimed that” Wike delivered the state for President Bola Tinubu in the February poll” he was only presenting a statement of fact, backed by figures from polling results of APC, which he was instrumental to the achievement of the numbers. It is well known that former Governor Wike gave direction to his own party and formed an alliance with Chief Tony Okocha’s APC, which produced those results.

“It is no secret that senator Magnus Abe moved to SDP and his votes and that of all his supporters went to SDP. So, between the SDP leader and the APC Leader, Tony Okocha, who should be cautioned by the party?”