Rivers lawmaker lauds Fubara over Port Harcourt Ring Road

Rivers State lawmaker Hon. Sokari Goodboy Sokari has said the people of Ahoada West Constituency are proud of Sir Siminialayi Fubara as Governor of the state.

The lawmaker maintained that his constituents are behind the governor as he continues to initiate people-driven policies, programmes, and projects to better their lots.



Sokari who stated this during the flag-off of the Port Harcourt ring road project on Monday said the initiation and immediate commencement of the unprecedented project signifies the Governor’s preparedness to lead the state to greater heights.



Sokari who was elected in the 2023 general election to represent the people of Ahoada West in the Rivers State House of Assembly said the 50km road will be beneficial to Rivers people when completed.

The lawmaker, who equally lauded the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike for his performance while in office, maintained that the state has got a good successor of Wike in the person of Fubara, stating that the governor has started well in office.



According to the lawmaker, “Rivers State needs more roads and other infrastructures, and this 50km road will be beneficial to our people.



“I am excited that Governor Fubara is following the unique footsteps of our leader and mentor, H.E Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike, GSSRS, who has over the years demonstrated excellent service, patriotism, and a high sense of integrity for all leaders across the board to emulate.



“Rivers State is blessed not only with natural resources but also with sterling chief executives. Rivers citizens and indeed Nigerians scored ex-Governor Wike very high for his extraordinary performance while in office.



“Fortunately, our state is now being led by his successor who has an amazing vision to develop our communities.



“There is no doubt that Governor Fubara is starting well. He is, as anticipated, showing that he knows our collective yearnings and aspirations and we are proud to have given him our mandate.

“For us in Ahoada West, we are proud of the Governor and are solidly behind him as he continues to initiate people-driven policies, programmes, and projects to better the lots of our people.”