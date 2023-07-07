Rivers: Fubara gets N200m extra budget to finance P’Harcout Ring Road

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has gained a supplementary budget of N200 million to commit into his star project, the Port Harcourt Ring Road.

The governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Friday signed into law, his executive bill for the said amount after speedy passage by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

At the signing into law the Rivers State Supplementary Appropriation Law No. 4 of 2023, presented him by Leader of the House, Edison Ehie, the governor noted the ambitious Port Harcourt Ring Road poised to begin construction work would connect communities across several local government areas.

He said “We are a product of consolidation and continuity, we will implement every good idea by the previous administration geared towards improving the lives of Rivers people.”

With the additional N200 billion Supplementary Budget to the initial N504 billion Budget, the total Rivers State budget for the 2023 fiscal year is now N704bn, second to Lagos State.