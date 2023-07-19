Rivers families stranded as spill from Shell manifold destroys source of drinking water

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Some families in Omuobizu, Omkpoba and Mgbere Communities of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, have raised the alarm that their underground water has been destroyed by spillage from the manifold operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC in the area.

It was gathered that the said oil facility had had a major underground spillage sometime in 2014 and that SPDC discovered the development only when the crude has already taken over the underground water.

It was gathered that the spill had already drained and destroyed the entire underground water in Omuobizu and Mgbere since 2015 and is suspected to have spread to the other parts of Ibaa and Obele Clan.

Speaking on the development, Princewill Chukwure, from Chukwure’s family, Omuobizu, disclosed that the spillage has destroyed their wells, adding that the people drinking contaminated water.

Princewill narrated: “Sometimes on the 15th of January, while we were fetching water from our well, we discovered some black substance on the surface of the water.

“On close examination, we found out it was crude. We tried to use light, but it was inflammable. What we did was to contact Shell in writing. We also contacted NOSDRA, they came took a sample and never came back with the report.

“Till date that report has not been made available to us. In 2018, after much effort, they came and drilled a borehole for us, but as I talk to you that one has also been contaminated.

“This crude is also found in a well in Uvuahwu Comprehensive High School. Shell has secretly closed that very well too. We don’t have a source of water to drink again. We are also living in the same polluted environment.

“Shell has been avoiding talking to us. They come with the military to do their excavation. They have refused to talk to anybody about it.”

He called on the state and the federal government for intervention, adding that the volume of crude in their water and the stench in the air is affecting the health of the residents of the area.

However, at press time, the spokesperson of the SPDC, Michael Adande, could not comment on the development.