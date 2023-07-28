Rivers APC stakeholders hail Tinubu over Wike’s nomination

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

STAKEHOLDERS in the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State have said the nomination of Nysom Wike as minister by President Bola Ahmed will further strengthen the APC in Rivers State.

The stakeholders in a statement, Friday, under the auspices of almalgated Tinubu/Shettima Support Groups said looking at the trajectory of Wike’s past positions of authority, it has no doubt in his capacity to deliver creditably on his new responsibility.

The statement signed by Chief Tony Okocha said, “With Wike as Minister the Renewed Hope family of APC, is rest assured of a new sense of belonging, and a rebirth of our great party in our dear state.”

Okocha said Wike’s nomination is a true reflection of his hard work and uncommon commitment to the victory of APC, during the presidential poll, that birthed the emergence of Tinubu as President.

The group while further expressing joy described Wike as a Hero of National politics, and champion of integrity and justice, with the pedigree of excellence and hard work.