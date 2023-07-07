Rivers APC pressures Tinubu to reject Wike

—Says recognising former governor will undermine loyal party members

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has called on President Bola Tinubu not to succumb to the antics of meddlesome interlopers to force former governor Nyisom Wike to hijack the party in the state.

The party said recognising Wike would undermine the loyalty of party members, who had kept faith with the APC.

In an open letter to President Tinubu, dated 6th July, and sighted by newsmen in the State House, Abuja, Friday, the Rivers state branch of the APC also called on the President to reject former governor Wike’s overtures to stealthily foist himself on the party in order to take control of its structures in the state.

The letter signed by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Darlington Nwauju, warned President Tinubu to be weary of Wike and his cohorts, saying the former governor’s claims of working to favour the party now will only undermine loyal and dedicated APC members and other stakeholders.

The party said, “We wish to clear the air that Gov Wike did not deliver any value to our dear Rivers State APC.”

Continuing, the group recalled that the former governor had in the past meted unquantifiable brutality on members and families of APC in Rivers State with countless casualties.

“Mr President Sir, we wish to recall that the 2015 presidential election melted unquantifiable brutality on members and families of APC in Rivers State with countless casualties. Yet the Rivers APC resisted the onslaught of former Governor Wike’s lead aggression on innocent party followers and members.”

The Rivers state APC shrugged efforts to accord recognition to Wike following the party’s election victory in the state. It said, “Dear Mr President, we wish to clear the air that Gov Wike did not deliver any value to our dear Rivers State APC, rather he fought against our dear Rivers APC.”

The chapter urged Tinubu as “a consistent party man who built your ideals of party growth and sustainability on practical people-oriented philosophy, and a known rewarder of stewardship, to resist former Governor Wike “because he has no political ideology as the script he follows.”

“We know that your leadership will not allow those who believe in political thuggery, those known by the local and international community as perpetual abusers of our democratic stability and mischief markers, whose thrive is money mongering to highjack our dear Rivers APC because they now see party politics as a tradeable commodity,” the Rivers APC said.