Rita Dominic’s day of happy reunion with old colleagues

By Benjamin Njoku

Top actress Rita Dominic has been in the news in recent times for good after her fairy-tale wedding with her heartthrob, Fidelis Anosike last November in London.

Weeks back, the beautiful actress made headlines as she launched her signature hair collection, “Bkuniquehair” in Lagos, and it was a memorable event for those that graced the launching.

On Wednesday, the actress again set the internet agog as she marked her 48th birthday anniversary in grand style. Her birthday sort of signalled a happy reunion with her old colleagues and friends who seized the opportunity to celebrate the screen diva.

Announcing her birthday, Rita shared stunning photos of herself and wrote: “For all I am and all I have is yours God, thank you. 12/07 Happy birthday Ree Dee. Zamundans, let’s celebrate!”

Donning an elegant purple attire, the actress expressed how she never ages, adding that the older she gets, the fresher and prettier she becomes.

Her fans and colleagues immediately flood the comment section to celebrate with the actress on her special day.

Celebrating the birthday girl, Kate Henshaw wrote “Zamundans, let’s raise a glass to Rita Dominic! She is a true star,” while drama doll Destiny Etiko called Rita “My biggest queen.”

In his birthday message, Rita’s hubby, Fidelis Anosike wrote, “Happy birthday to my Jewel Of inestimable value.”

Later in the evening, the screen diva had a swell time with her old colleagues who came around to celebrate the queen.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Rita Dominic was seen catching fun with the likes of Mo Abudu, Chioma Chukwukah, Blessing Egbe and Ini Edo. Captioning the video, Ini wrote,“ About last night, celebrating the Queen @ritadominic.

These moments are so priceless just linking up with my true sisters in the game. We have really come a long way and it’s so humbling seeing how far God has brought us and how He keeps and preserves us. Everyone looked so beautiful, healthy and winning. I love us for real.”