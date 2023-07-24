Rice smuggling: Won’t Nigerian govt heed RIPAN’s clarion call?

Customs officers impounding smuggled rice.

By Abdulsalam Mahmud

Again, when will the illegal importation of rice into Nigeria become history? It doesn’t appear to be in the nearest future if the cover of one of the national dailies I stumbled upon on July 4, 2023, is anything to go by.

Second, any thought of Africa’s giant heaving a sigh of relief from acts of sabotage by rice smugglers anytime soon may be a utopian dream. And that is because the clarion call of the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria, RIPAN, is yet to be heeded.

Endowed with vast arable land for crop and livestock, Nigeria has always maximized its rice cultivation potential. Yet, one thing that has always threatened the local production, on a commercial scale, is the smuggling of foreign rice cultivated in Thailand, China, etc.

According to the newspaper’s investigative story titled, “Renewed rice smuggling threatens local production”, daredevil smugglers have revived their illicit trading after a lull occasioned by the closure of the major land borders.

I could not help but worry about the Nigerian economy, following the tabloid’s discovery that smugglers have stockpiled tons of rice in neighbouring Benin and Niger Republics, some of which have entered Nigerian markets. The implication on the economy can only be severe.

The publication discovered that most of the smuggled rice from Benin, Cameroon, and Niger came through Mubi (Adamawa), Jibiya (Katsina), Bacakka and Kamba (Kebbi-Niger), Wasimi (Oyo-Benin), Babana, Chikanda & Sekobounkperou (Benin and Kwara), Idiroko (Ogun) and Seme (Lagos).

The newspaper captured the misery of indigenous farmers, consumers and mill operators in States as follows: “There are heightened smuggling activities going on and the impact is already visible in the markets. People in Katsina said the smugglers usually work for their masters by conveying the prohibited goods from Niger through secret routes.

“Abbas Yahaya, a resident of Kofar Guga in the Katsina metropolis, said, “When the customs put up effective surveillance, especially if they smell something fishy, the smugglers employ the services of women and the physically challenged to transport the contraband.”

“Another resident, who resides along Natsinta Barracks Road in Katsina and preferred to be anonymous, said smuggling in foreign rice, Spaghetti, Macaroni and cooking oil resurfaced due to lack of jobs and high cost of living in Nigeria.

“Many youths involved in these activities are jobless and have nothing to fall on in these hard times. They mostly move in the night with their headlamps and rear lights off to avoid being spotted by the security agents,” he said. He said with the recent influx, a bag of foreign rice now costs N35,000 in Katsina.

“Alhaji Mustapha Beto, the General Manager, Beto Rice, a local processing factory in Katsina, said the smugglers were taking advantage of the supply gap in the market. Paddy rice is now acutely scarce on the market as banditry has chased many farmers out of their farms.

“In Lagos, most stores visited by our correspondent have foreign rice adorning every corner of the shops. From Ketu, Mile 2, to Sunday-Sunday Market at Ojodu and Aboru Market, Iyana Ipaja, foreign rice is visible everywhere with a few bags of local rice in most of the stores.

“A store owner, Destiny Okoro at Jimoh Balogun Ojodu, Lagos, said, “I don’t sell local rice. All the bags you see here are foreign. To me, local rice is too expensive and people don’t demand it here. The last time I sold local rice was in September, 2022. A lot of people prefer foreign rice, which comes in long grain and short grain.”

“The long grain costs 40,000 while the short grain costs 35,000 in his shop. Ogbonna Amos, who also has a big store at Aladelola, Ikosi-Ketu, Lagos, said while he sells both foreign and local rice, he deals more with the foreign rice based on demand.”

It was further revealed that smuggling had resumed at the famous Singa Commodity Market in Kano, while the report found that smugglers have adopted a new phenomena of using women who move the rice in bits to the marketers thereafter transfer the rice into 50kg bags for sale.

Agro-food associations such as RIPAN have remained dogged in advocating workable strategies to curb increased smuggling of rice into the country. It severally warned that the influx of foreign rice into the market is not good for the nation’s economic development.

The federal government seems not to have summoned the desired political will to implement the recommendations RIPAN has offered, over the years, towards tackling the problem. For instance, at a press conference in April, RIPAN highlighted ways to make local rice gain comparative advantage over its foreign counterpart.

Andy Ekwelem, the Director General, advised the government to launch a funding programme to help processors and millers engage in paddy production through large-scale farming, outgrower scheme, and contract farming. “There is a need to encourage State Governments to ease bottlenecks in the processes of acquiring land for large-scale farming of paddy rice,” he said.

The RIPAN boss advised the federal government to design and create an agricultural flagship platform that can lend to agriculture at a single interest rate as it is practiced globally. This could be achieved through the creation of a “grain risk fund” that can take care of the exigencies of the grain industry, Ekwelem added.

Amid the surge in rice importation, albeit illegally, the federal government must be proactive. It should heed the calls of RIPAN on how to boost the anti-rice smuggling war, which primarily entails devising effective strategies to tackle economic saboteurs once and for all. This is the surest way to salvage the dwindling fortunes of local rice farmers and processors.

Mahmud, a public commentator, writes from Abuja