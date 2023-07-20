Revered Nigerian writer, Kole Omotoso, dies at 80

Revered Nigerian writer and scholar, Prof. Kole Omotoso is dead.

Omotoso passed away on Wednesday at the age of 80.

The South Africa-based celebrated writer clocked 80 on April 21.

One of the late author’s children, Yewande, confirmed Omotoso’s death to newsmen.

She stated, “Our beloved father and husband moved on from this plane on Wednesday, late afternoon.

“We are sharing this with his close and much-loved community and will share more as we gather ourselves. Thank you for your care and love and support. Akin, Pelayo, Yewande and Bukky,’’ Yewande said.

Born in Akure, Ondo State, on April 21, 1943, Omotoso attended King’s College, Lagos, University of Ibadan and the University of Edinburgh.

He was famous for his 1988 novel which documents evolution of Nigeria as a country, Just Before Dawn.

Omotoso left Nigeria at a point for visiting professorships in English at the University of Stirling, National University of Lesotho and later the University of the Western Cape, South Africa, where he was between 1991 and 2000.

He also served as a professor at the Drama Department of the Stellenbosch University from 2001 to 2003.

A celebrated Nigerian writer, some of his other works include The Edifice, The Combat, Miracles, Fela’s Choice, Sacrifice, The Curse, and Shadows in the Horizon.