Returned $70,000: Immortalise Kekwaaru, Okah urges govt

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

FORMER Rivers State Commissioner for Information, Dr Emma Okah, has urged government at all tiers to immortalise Rivers born staff of Eko Hotel, Lagos, Mary Kekwaaru, who recently returned $70,000 (about N61.2M) forgotten by a guest.

Okah in a reflection on the development said in Port Harcourt Monday that, “This singular act of honesty by Kekwaaru, at a time of extreme economic hardship in Nigeria when she could have easily kept the money to self, should be celebrated by Nigerians, governments at all levels.

“This is the pinnacle of honesty. We cannot define integrity any better. In an era of mad rush to get rich quick at all cost in our nation, the lesson this Rivers role model, Kekwaaru has taught us is that there is still hope and our young people will get it right someday”

Okah urged “all Nigerians to emulate the virtue of honesty displayed by Kekwaaru” who is of Ikwerre descent, from Rundele Town, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers.