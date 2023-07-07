Restructuring: Gov Lawal reduces Zamfara ministries to 16

Dauda Lawal

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara on Thursday signed an executive order reducing the state ministries from 28 to 16 to improve quality services.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by the Director General, Media and Communication, office of the governor, Malam Nuhu Anka.

The governor noted that the restructuring of government ministries and agencies is aimed to reduce the cost of governance and improve quality service delivery.

“The restructure is to realize the rescue mission of Lawals’ administration in the state,” he said.

The restructuring will also affect other government departments, agencies as well as parastatals with a view to ensuring effectiveness, functionality and avoid redundancy.

Lawal affirmed that people of proven integrity and hard work will be appointed to man the ministries for enhanced governance that would develop the state.

“The restructuring policy will create more opportunities and provide more jobs for the citizenry and solidify government operations,” the statement explained.

The governor, therefore, urged the people of the state to support government policies and programmes.

“Our people should also continue to pray for the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the state,” the governor added.