Respect court order over Emefiele — Northern Forum tells DSS

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, the Concerned Northern Forum has commended the efforts and courage of Judges in the Emefiele and Alhaji Aminu Yaro Sarkin Hausawa Lagos cases,” for being rational and impartial.”

The group urged the DSS to respect court orders, handed over Emefiele to the Nigerian Correctional Service officials and release Alhaji Aminu Yaro Sarkin Hausawan Lagos and his wife immediately.

The Concerned Northern Forum in a statement by Mohammed Danlami, the

Chairman,said, “This followed the arraignment of Mr Godwin Emefiele before His Lordship, Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos, Alhaji Aminu Idris Yaro and Sa’adatu Ramalan Yaro before His Lordship Justice E. Okpe in the High court of FCT, Abuja on the 25th day of July 2023.”

“In the case of the former, the Hon. Judge, ordered that he should be granted bail and sent to Nigerian correctional centre pending the perfection of his bail condition. Whereas in the case of the latter, the Hon. Judge ordered for his immediate release and that of his wife and a restraining order that prevents the DSS from arresting them.”

“To the surprise of Nigerians, DSS officials have refused to concur with this order to immediately release Alhaji Aminu Idris Yaro and his wife and have also against the judgement of the court moved to re- arrest Mr Godwin Emefiele after a shameful public show in front of the Ikoyi High Court in Lagos.”

“DSS operatives were seen in physical and violent confrontations with the officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service, operatives of the DSS dragged the NCS Boss, loose his shirt opened and forcefully dragged him outside the court room as if he was not a uniform man. The way and manner they conducted themselves was not representative of the service, they behaved as if they were common thugs on the street.”

“This is totally unacceptable, we condemn it in totality, it’s zero disregard and abuse on the Judiciary, the NCoS and members of the public. If the DSS operates like this what are they telling the world, what are they teaching the younger generation.”

“On the strength of today’s shameful, unprofessional conduct by operatives of the DSS and for the continuous attack and disrespect on Judiciary and members of the general public, both the DG and Lagos State Director of DSS should resign to save the reputation, the dignity of the service and that of our country before the international committee.”

“We call for the urgent setting up of a special panel of inquiry to look into the dramatic scene that took place between operatives of the DSS and officials of the NCoS outside the court in Ikoyi and get to it’s root for decisive disciplinary action to be implemented,” the group stated.