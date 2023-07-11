Resolve your differences, Gov Sule appeals to Nasarawa Assembly members

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama

Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule has again appealed to members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly members to resolve their differences in the interest of the State.

Governor Sule who made the appeal during a meeting with the members in Lafia, urged the members elect to place the interest of the state above the personal consideration.

Members agreed to work together towards amicable resolution of all contentious issues in order to move the State forward.

Our corresponded gathered that the two parallel groups in the assembly all agreed to work together in the interest of the state while another meeting have been scheduled for Saturday this week

Meanwhile, Hon. Ibrahim Balararebe had been serve with a notice of contempt proceedings to show cause why he should not be committed to prison for evidently parading himself as speaker of Nasarawa State Assembly despite an earlier order of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.