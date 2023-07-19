Resist pressure to introduce transgenderism, LGBT issues, others into school curriculum, FG told

By Luminous Jannamike

The Church of Jesus Christs of Latter-day Saints has voiced its concern over recent attempts to introduce content related to transgenderism, LGBT issues, crossdressing, and other topics associated with obscure sexuality into the educational system.

The church argued that exposing children to such subjects at a young age could potentially result in confusion and conflicts with traditional societal norms.

Moreover, they emphasize the significance of preserving cultural values within the educational framework.

Reading the communique issued at end of the church’s ‘Strengthening Families Conference’ held in the FCT, Mr Victor Eze, the Abuja-Nigeria Stake President, expressed their apprehension regarding the agitation for inclusion of inappropriate content in school curricula.

He stressed the potential negative consequences of introducing material that pertains to transgenderism, LGBT issues, crossdressing, and other aspects of obscure sexuality to impressionable young minds.

Eze insisted that such content poses a significant risk of confusing children and distorting their understanding of societal norms and cultural values.

He argued that by introducing these topics into the educational system, there is a fear that children may develop conflicting perspectives that undermine the traditional family structure and cultural heritage.

According to him, “The conference talked about divergent topics and issues relating to marriages and families and resolved as follows:

“That African governments should resist the pressures by group who are anti-traditional marriages and families;

“That the Ministries of Education of all African countries should not yield to pressures to infiltrate the school curricular with inappropriate content that seeks to introduce children to sexuality.”

He further maintained that education should prioritize imparting knowledge that aligns with cultural and traditional values.

Additionally, Ikpa Nkanang, the church’s Director of Communication, also argued that teaching children about topics related to obscure sexuality at an early age may not be appropriate and can potentially lead to societal discord.

“Our children’s education should prioritize imparting knowledge that aligns with our cultural and traditional values,” he said.

Furthermore, Nkanang stated that throughout the event, speakers and panel discussants from diverse fields of human endeavors addressed a wide range of topics and issues concerning marriages and families.

Other key resolutions reached during the conference emphasized the significance of promoting healthy relationships within marriages and families.

Various strategies and best practices were shared, with an emphasis on effective communication, conflict resolution, and mutual respect.

“Marriage and family life come with their fair share of challenges. However, by fostering open and honest communication, ensuring both partners feel heard and valued, and promoting respect and understanding, we can build strong and fulfilling relationships that withstand the test of time,” Nkanang surmised.

The conference which took place over a span of two days, saw a remarkable turnout of 245,727 participants both in-person and online.

Attendees hailed from various countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Benin, Togo, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Mali, Kenya, and the United States.