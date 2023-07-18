Residents of Onitsha, Nnewi lament sudden fuel pump prize increase

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

ONITSHA and Nnewi residents Tuesday reacted to the sudden increase in fuel pump prize from N525 naira to between N617.

Some major and independent marketers located along Old and New Market roads, Awka road, Oguta road and Onitsha suburbs, including Nkpor, Ogidi and Obosi, were selling between N600 to N617 while in Nnewi and its environed were selling between N615 to N620, per litre.

The residents In Anambra, variance in pump price across the state, also resulted to sharp increase for a drop by tricycle operators, which used to be N100 before now cost N150 to N200 a drop.

Vanguard gathered that o some filling stations in Awka, the state capital are selling between N617 to N620 naira per litre.

Vanguard gathered that some communities close Nnewi, including Oba, Oraifite, Ojoto and Akwaukwu, fuel was selling between N617 to N622 naira per litre.

Some of the resident of Onitsha and Nnewi, particularly traders who spoke with Vanguard said that the way the present administration is going concerning fuel pump prize is only caring for revolution that will sweep it out.

According to an Nnewi resident who gave his name simply as Sylvester, said that “We are still trying to stomach the pains our stolen mandate and the people who stole it are punishing us again with hardship and pains arising from their unguarded statement about fuel subsidy removal.