Resident Doctors commend Gov Alia’s timely payment of 2023 Medical Residency Training fund

Gov. Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Resident Doctors at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, Makurdi have commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for the timely payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund, MRTF, at the revised rate.

The MRTF, according to the doctors is a program designed to provide financial support to cover various expenses associated with residency trainings, including examination fees, update fees, research projects, and other costs related to doctors’ trainings.

The doctors, in a statement issued weekend by the Secretary General, Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, BSUTH, Dr. Omale Odejo on behalf of the President, Dr. Moses Agwa, thanked the Governor for ensuring seamless operation of residency training in the institution.

Dr. Agwa who commended the Governor for his commitment towards the welfare of medical doctors and the overall growth of the health sector in the state urged him to sustain the tempo.

The ARD President noted that “with the timely payment, Governor Alia has made history by becoming the first Nigerian Governor to make the payment in the year 2023, considering that the amount was increased in the year 2022, almost doubling the previous sum.”

He said “the Governor’s action which will enable the doctors to meet the registration deadline for both the exams and the course updates, has demonstrated his understanding of the crucial role the medical professionals play in Benue through the provision of quality healthcare delivery to the people of the state.”

The ARD President, urged other stakeholders in the state to “emulate the Governor’s remarkable example, dedication and commitment to the advancement of professional medical services across the state.”