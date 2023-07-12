Reps want enhanced security in coastal areas of Akwa Ibom

The House of Representatives has called for deployment of additional security personnel to coastal areas in Akwa Ibom state, to check the activities of pirates and armed robbers in the area.



This followed the adoption of a motion, by Rep. Uduak Odudoh (PDP-Akwa-Ibom)titled, “Need to Increase Maritime Security Personnel in Coastal Areas of Akwa Ibom.



Presenting the motion, Uduak said maritime security issues were under the Exclusive Legislative list and provided for under the Second Schedule of Part 1 of the Constitution.



He said the coastal areas in the state included eastern Obolo, Mkpat Enin, Ikot Abasi, Ibeno, Mbo, Oron, Okobo, Udung Uko, Urue Offong/Oruko, with waterways of Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin and Eastern Obolo.

He said the communities were interconnected with other communities in the Niger Delta including Andoni and Opobo/Nkoro of Rivers.



He said that the residents of the areas were predominantly farmers and engaged mainly in fishing on the waterways in their communities.



He said that there were encompassing opportunities in the maritime industry, prompting the need to safeguard the country’s waterways from the nefarious activities of pirates.



The lawmaker also said that the activities of pirates and their involvements in organized crimes were threats to national security and economic activities.



He expressed concern that due to incessant attacks by pirates, residents of the coastal areas were living in perpetual fear.



He said that the fishermen in the areas who were insistent on exploring the Atlantic ocean were forced to pay royalties to pirates before they were allowed to engage in their activities on the waters.



He said failure to pay the levies puts them at risk of being killed or having their boats, equipment and other valuables stolen or vandalised.



He said insecurity in the coastal areas had deprived the people of investment opportunities that could have brought about development in their communities;



He said that maritime security personnel deployed to the areas were inadequate and under-equipped to effectively engage in combat against the pirates who were armed with sophisticated weapons.



Adopting the motion, the House urged the security agencies to provide incentives for deployed maritime security personnel in order to motivate them to uphold their agencies rule of engagement.



The House also mandated its Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration to ensure compliance.