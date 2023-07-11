Reps urges NUC to suspend implementation of universities’ tuition fees hike

The House of Representatives has called on the National Universities Commission (NUC) for immediate suspension of the implementation of increase in universities tuition fee.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Aliyu Madaki (NNPP-Kano) at plenary in Abuja on Tuesday.

in his motion, he noted that citing the poor funding of tertiary education and rising inflation in the country, Federal Universities across the country increased their tuition fees from 100 per cent to 200 per cent.



He added that hostel fees were increased from 50 per cent to 100 per cent



He said Universities that hiked their fees include Bayero University, Kano (BUK), the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the University of Uyo, University of Maiduguri, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture among others.



He expressed concerned that the hike in fees by the universities was happening against the worsening poverty level in the country, inflation and high rate of unemployment and the recent fuel price hike in the country.



He said the increase could cause disruptions for a number of students who could not afford the fees, adding that while many of them would be forced to defer their studies, others could drop out.



He further said that the hike could aggravate the already volatile situation in the country as students were already making threats which could lead to an uprising against the Federal Government.



This according to him could come with grievous consequences for the country.



He said an increased rate of university dropouts could further worsen insecurity in Nigeria as the frustrated students could find the wrong outlets to express their grievances.



He said tertiary education was imperative in fostering growth, reducing poverty, and boosting the

prosperity of any nation.

Adopting the motion, the House therefore urged the National Universities Commission to immediately halt implementation of the increase of fees by Federal Universities.



The House further mandated the Committee on Tertiary Education and Services when constituted to investigate the increase of fees by Federal Universities across the country with a view to finding lasting solutions to the challenges in the tertiary education sector