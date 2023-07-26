Reps urge FG to reconstruct Amukpe/Eku/Agbor road in Delta

Reps ask NUC to suspend fees’ hike in universities

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives at Wednesday plenary urged the Federal Ministry of Works to commence work on the dilapidated Amukpe/Eku/Agbor federal road in Delta State.

The House also urged the ministry of finance to release funds for the SUKUK IV project which it said covered the road.

The call was sequel to the consideration of a motion titled “Need to Reconstruct the Amukpe/Eku/Agbor Federal Road, Delta State”, moved by Hon. Etanabene Benedict.

Presenting the motion, Benedict noted the dilapidated state of the Amukpe/Eku/Agbor road, in Delta State which passed through Edo State at the Urhonigbe axis.

He said the road has completely cut-off users at the Umutu-Abavo end in the last 5 years.

He said: “The Amupke/Eku/Agbor Federal Road is a major road, most suitable for travellers from Bayelsa State and the Delta Central/South area wishing to connect the Eastern and Northern parts of Nigeria.

“The deplorable state of the road from Oviri-Okpe through Eku/Abraka and Umutu, where it finally cut off, to Abavo and Agbor has made it impossible for transportation of goods, especially agricultural products, and using alternative routes takes much longer, resulting in loss of perishable food items as well as businesses closing down as a result of the inability to access agricultural raw materials.

“Due to frequent falling of articulated vehicles on the road, other commuters would often have to wait longer hours and, sometimes, days for the vehicles to be removed before they can pass through.

“Over the years, due to the dilapidated state of the road, the route has become a haven for armed robbers and other criminals to attack and kidnap stranded commuters, especially along Eku and Abraka, and the Umutu and Abavo axis”.

The lawmaker said that if urgent steps were not taken to reconstruct the road, the suffering of commuters would only worsen and criminals would be more emboldened in their operations.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its committee on works to ensure compliance with the resolution.