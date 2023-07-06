Reps urge FERMA to fix Oba-Nnewi-Uga-Akokwa-Arondizuogu-Okigwe federal road in S/East

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The House of Representatives at the Thursday plenary urged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to urgently repair or reconstruct the failed portions of the Oba-Aquata-Akokwa- Arondizuogu-Okigwe Road in Idemili North/ldemili South, Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo, Aguata and Ideato North/ldeato South Federal Constituencies of Anambra and Imo States.

The call came on the heels of a motion moved by Hon. Ikenga Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere and 3 other lawmakers.

Presenting the motion on behalf of others, Ugochinyere said that Oba-Nnewi-Uga-Akokwa-Arondizuogu-Okigwe road was one of the federal roads in the country, over which the federal government through the relevant ministry and agency, exercised maintenance functions

He regretted that despite the construction, repairs or maintenance work carried out on the road by FERMA and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the past, the road has remained in a deplorable state.

He said: “As a result of the deplorable state of the road, economic and commercial activities in the surrounding communities have crumbled. Traders and travellers around Nnewi, Onitsha, Uga, Akokwa and Arondizuogu communities in Anambra and Imo States have abandoned the area for fear of their lives and safety.

“The bad portion of the Oba-Nnewi-Uga-Akokwa-Arondizuogu-Okigwe road in ldemili North/South, Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo, Aguata and ldeato North/South Federal Constituencies of Anambra and Imo States of Nigeria have become the centre-stage of criminality, with gunmen

taking over the area to carry out criminal activities such as stealing, kidnapping, killing of innocent road users, among others.

“As a result of the failed portion of Oba-Nnewi-Uga-Akokwa- Arondizuogu-Okigwe Road, inhabitants of the affected communities (cutting across Anambra and Imo States) have fled from their homes to seek safety and shelter elsewhere.

“The advent of the rainy season, the already deplorable state of the road has been worsen and inhabitants of the said communities are no longer able to go about their daily activities freely as their lives and properties are under threat due to the torrential erosions that ensue from the rains.

“If reconstruction work is not carried out on the road, the lives, businesses and

economy of inhabitants of the affected communities will be completely crumbled”.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Works, Appropriation, Emergency and Disaster Preparedness (when constituted) to ensure compliance with the resolution.