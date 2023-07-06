Reps urge FERMA to fix failed portions of Ovia River bridge

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, to immediately commence rehabilitation of the failed portions of Ovia River Bridge on the Lagos-Benin-Ore expressway to avert accidents and unending gridlock on the bridge.

It also urged the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, to immediately remove all damaged and accidental vehicles from the bridge and around the failed portions.

The House took the decision while considering a motion captioned “Need to Rehabilitate the Failed Portions of the Ovia River Bridge along the Benin–Lagos”, presented at the plenary by Hon. Dennis Idahosa.

In his motion, Idahosa noted that the Ovia River bridge was very strategic on the Lagos-Benin Expressway and a gateway to major parts of the country.

He said: “Currently, there are failed portions on the road which has become notorious for multiple accidents resulting in severe injuries, loss of lives of innocent hardworking Nigerians and properties running into millions of naira on a weekly basis.

“On 29 June, 2023, all passengers of an eighteen seater vehicle including a little baby died in an accident on Ovia bridge killing over two hundred persons.

“The untold hardships faced by commuters due to the unending gridlock on the failed portion of the road spanning kilometres.

“The bridge serves as a major route for the transportation of goods and services to various parts of the country, but the failed portions on the bridge have affected the delivery services, thus affecting economic development y of the country.”

Adopting the motion, the House observed a minute silence in honour of those who died in the accidents on Ovia River bridge and the families who lost their loved ones in road accidents.

It mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance (when constituted) to ensure implementation.