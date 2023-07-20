Reps urge AU to push for 2 permanent seats in UN security council

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Thursday, urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to lead the effort, establishing a systematic framework as a matter of justice and human rights, and galvanize the African Union to reach a collective decision proposals that will lead to Africa getting at least two seats in the United Nations Security Council.

The House also urged the government to form an international coalition to be charged with high-level engagements required to embark on a global diplomatic tour to solicit the political support needed for the agreed reform proposals.

It further urged the government to form an international coalition to initiate the steps at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to introduce a resolution to amend the UN Charter to reflect the proposed changes of the reform of the United Nations Security Council.

The resolutions followed the consideration of a motion titled “Need for United Nations Security Council Reform”, moved at the plenary by Hon. Ahmed Munir.

Presenting the motion, Munir said noted that the United Nations Security Council was responsible for maintaining international peace and security, with the authority to make decisions obligated to member states under the United Nations Charter.

He said: Fifteen members, five permanent members known as the P5, with veto power including China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. The other 10 non-permanent members are elected for a two-year term by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“Only four independent African countries represented the continent when 50 representatives of different countries met in San Francisco, California, in 1945 to complete the Charter of the United Nations, with the current 54 African member countries of the United Nations it is unattainable that only four African states, namely Egypt, Liberia, Ethiopia, and South Africa were part of the founding members of the UN and therefore the majority of African countries were not in San Francisco in 1945 to represent their own interests in the creation of the United Nations Security Council due to colonialism.

“After the demise of colonialism across Africa in the 1960s, the newly independent countries not only became active members of the United Nations, but also contributed significantly to the UN, particularly in peacekeeping missions around the world.

“Africa remains unrepresented in the permanent category of the United Nation Security Council (UNSC), hence the urgent need to reform the body to maintain its relevance in the twenty-first century to address the current global challenges.

“Africa constitutes more than a quarter of the Organization’s Member States, the largest group, with 28 percent of the UN membership. The Asia group comes next with 27 percent, while the Americas constitute 17 percent. The region of Western Europe which constitutes 15 percent.

“Over the years Africa has been the subject of at least 70 per cent of the Councils work and hence the more reason that Africa ought to be appropriately represented in the permanent membership of the Council to more effectively make its own case as there is a rapidly growing recognition that peace and security, economic and social development, as well as human rights, are part and parcel of one global agenda.

“The growing trend in the Security Council to defer to Africa’s regional peace and security bodies, such as the African Union, the Southern African Development Community and the Economic Community of West African States when a threat to international peace and security emerges.

“With Africa’s significant contributions to UN peacekeeping operations and its status as the largest regional group of UN members, it becomes imperative that the continent be fully represented as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its committees on Foreign Affairs, Co-operation and Integration in Africa, Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, and Legislative Compliance (when constituted) to ensure compliance with the resolution.