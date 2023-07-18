Reps to security agencies: Stop setting vessels with stolen crude oil on fire

Reps ask NUC to suspend fees’ hike in universities

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives at Tuesday plenary urged the security agencies to desist from setting ablaze vessels laden with stolen crude oil.

The House also resolved to empanel an d-hoc to investigate the whereabouts of the 150,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil ladened in the recently burnt Vessel MT TURA in Escravos River, Warri, Delta State.

The resolution followed the amendment of a motion titled “Need to Discourage the Destruction of Vessels Laden with Stolen Crude Oil with a view to Curbing Environmental Pollution in the Niger Delta Region”, moved by Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi.

Presenting the motion, Ereyitomi noted the recent reports of interception, arrest and subsequent destruction of vessels laden with stolen crude oil in the Niger Delta region.

According to him, the most recent was the MT TURA II on Friday 7th July, 2023 in the escravos river in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State.

He said that the vessel MT TURA, an 800,000 tonne capacity vessel was at the time of arrest and destruction, laden with about 150,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil.

“The said vessel was set ablaze by a joint team of Nigeria security forces and representatives of the NNPC Ltd. on 11h July, 2023.

“In October 2022, a vessel named MT DEIMA which was laden with 1500 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil, was also arrested and set ablaze in the Warri escravos river.

“Setting ablaze stolen crude oil laden vessels will further destroy the well-endowed ecosystem of the Niger Delta region already ravaged by oil exploration.

“This act if allowed to continue, will further affect the livelihood and the overall wellbeing of the Niger Delta people who have fishing as their main occupation.

“The determination of the Federal Government to curb oil spill in the Niger Delta region and make the living condition of the people better”, the lawmaker said.

Adopting the motion, the House

mandated its Committees on Environment and Maritime (when constituted) to ensure compliance.

In a related development, the House also urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to urgently consider dualizing the Benin-Abraka Road for ease of movement within the connected States, communities and the oil sites in to improve the economy.

The call followed the consideration of a motion titled “Rehabilitation, Expansion and Dualization of Benin–Abraka Road in Edo State”, moved by Hon. Billy Osawaru.

Presenting the motion, Osawaru noted that the Benin-Abraka Road was a federal road linking Benin the Edo State Capital with Abraka a big commercial oil-rich of Delta State.

“The Benin-Abraka Road started from the King’s Square (Ring Road) through communities of the Premier Oredo Local Government Area and other oil and gas drilling communities like the Obenkobi Oil Field operated by SEPLAT Oil Limited, Egboko, Evborhion and Ugbugo drilled or operated by summit Oil Limited and others under Ikpoba- Okha and Orhionmwon Local Government Areas was constructed years ago and can no longer accommodate the volume of traffic.

“The present dilapidated condition of the road has increased the man hours commuters spend to get to their destination and this has drastically increased carnage on all the routes.

“Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOPADEC) and Edo State Government have been undertaking remedial work on the road with no desired result thereby depriving the communities of some level of development to boost their commercial activities.

“The high rate of accidents and vehicular breakdowns on the road has mostly made it difficult and most of the time impassable to commuters travelling to and fro South-South, South East to the North and vice versa.

“Some miscreants and hoodlums/kidnappers have recently taken advantage of the poor state of the road to carry out nefarious acts on the commuters and business owners, thus, worsening the situation

Adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Police Force to tow broken down vehicles off the road to ease movement and avert further accidents.

It further urged the Police to beef up security surveillance to ensure the safety of lives and property while mandating it’s committee on works to ensure compliance.