Reps to screen Service Chiefs on Monday

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The new service chiefs will today face the adhoc committee of the House of Representatives for their screening.

It will be recalled that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu had last week written to the speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, requesting the House to screen the appointees following the immediate retirement of the former Service Chiefs, the ex-Inspector-General of Police and the ex-Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service on June 19.

For that purpose, the Speaker, Abbas set up the committee headed by the chairman of the Committee on Defence in the 9th House, Rep. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos).

Abbas also announced all the 8 principal officers of the House from the majority and minority parties as a part of the ad-hoc committee.

The principal officers from the majority caucus included Hon. (Prof.) Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo) as Majority Leader; Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims (APC, Kogi), Deputy Majority Leader; Hon. Bello Usman Kumo (APC, Gombe), Chief Whip; and Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga (APC, Ogun) as Deputy Chief Whip.

Similarly, the minority officers were Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) as Minority Leader; Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki (NNPP, Kano), Deputy Minority Leader; Hon. Ali Isa (PDP, Gombe), Minority Whip; and Hon. George Ozodinobi (LP, Anambra) as Deputy Minority Whip.

The new service chiefs billed for the screening included Maj. Gen. C.G Musa as Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. T. A. Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral E. A. Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshal H.B. Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff.