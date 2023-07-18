Reps to reconsider outstanding Bills from 9th Assembly

Reps ask NUC to suspend fees’ hike in universities

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The House of Representatives on Tuesday at plenary resolved to reconsider Outstanding Bills from the 9th Assembly.

The motion which was moved by the House Leader, Rep. Julius Ihonvere had the following bills:

(i) Defense Industries Corporation of Nigeria (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2023 (HB. 99)

(ii) Federal Polytechnic, Nyak-Shendam (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (HB. 45);

(iii) Nigeria Police Force college, Training School and Institution (Establishment) Bill, 2023(HB.46);

(iv) National Library of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2023(HB.89);

(v) Nigeria Hunters and forest Security Service (Establishment) Bill, 2023(HB.90);

(vi) Federal Medical Centres Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023(HB.91);

Moving the motion the House Leader noted that this was in pursuant to Order 12, Rule 16 of the Standing Orders of the House.

According to him, “Bills passed by the preceding Assembly and forwarded to the Senate for concurrence for which no concurrence was made or negatived or passed by the Senate and forwarded to the House for which no concurrence was made or negatived or which were passed by the National Assembly and forwarded to the President for assent but for which assent or withholding thereof was not communicated before the end of the tenure of the Assembly, the House may resolve that such Bill, upon being re-gazetted or clean copies circulated, be re-considered in the Committee of the Whole without being commenced de-novo”.

Rep. Ihonvere further noted that the aforementioned Bills were passed by the preceding Assembly and forwarded to the President for assent but for which assent or withholding thereof was not communicated before the end of the tenure of the last Assembly.

He added, “Aware that the Bills were re-gazetted as HBs. 99, 45, 46, 89, 90 and 91 and read the first time, respectively”

The House unanimously adopted the motion and resolved to commit the Bills to the Committee of the Whole for consideration on the next legislative day.