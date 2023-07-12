Reps to probe NIMASA over alleged corrupt practices 

By Levinus Nwabughiogu & Gift Chapi Odekina

House of Representatives on Wednesday, resolved to investigate the Nigeria Maritime administration and safety agency (NIMASA) over an alleged recent developments in the award of questionable and phoney contracts, fraudulent forex transactions, lopsided placement of Directors and other unwholesome and corrupt practices in the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).



This followed a motion moved during plenary by the House Minority leader, Rep.Kingsley Chinda.

Moving the motion, Chinda noted that there have been several allegations of questionable, inflated and fictitious contract award particularly for non-operational speed boats, security surveillance contracts and Deep Blue .



Water Contract, revenue leakages and the award of contracts to cronies of the Director-General and other top management staff of the agency.



He expressed concern over the alleged under-remittance of debts owed the country by Shipping firms, with the

consent and connivance of the agency; Aware that the agency is alleged to have entered into a very dubious contract with a firm known as XPO Marine Limited’ for the lease of six (6) speed boats, each at the rate of $173,930.00 monthly, without a Need Assessment for such facility being carried out by the relevant epartments of the agency, the said XPO Marine Limited had earlier been indicted for defrauding the agency to the tune of $80,000 in revenue.



The lawmaker said that the security surveillance contract called Deep Blue Water Contract’ is suspected to be a conduit by the management of the agency to pilfer funds.



“A security contract tagged National integrated Surveillance and Waterways Protection’ is also said to have been awarded to an Israeli firm, HSLI Systems and Technologies Limited at the cost of $195,300,000.00, despite an existing facility, which is a simple internet subscription via Lloyds Intelligence Platform for such operations.



“The fact that the agency is also said to have an existing surveillance system (called Lloyd’s List Intelligence) for tracking the movement of vessels on Nigeria’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“Also the fact that there is evidence that the agency’s legal department counseled against the consummation of the contract on grounds of some fraudulent claims in the agreement, but same

was not heeded to. The facilities claimed by HSLI is said to be an existing surveillance infrastructure provided by KMBTS Limited, also an lsraeli firm whose contract with the agency at the instance of the agency’s former DG had long expired.



“Other allegations such as abuse of office and lopsided appointment and placement of Directors of the Agency in favour of some interests to the detriment of others and in breach of S. 14(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), as well as other unwholesome practices within the Agency.

“Again allegations of high level corruption against the DG and top management of the agency in the form of withholding of remittable revenue by GasShipping Nigeria Limited, Daddo Marine Limited, Blue Seas Marine Services, Transocean Support Services Limited, leading to loss of huge revenue to the Federal government.



“Others are the award of contracts to the DG’s cronies and other top management staff of the agency in clear violation of the Procurement Act and other Financial.

Regulations. Such companies include COT Engineering Limited, Well MannConstruction Company

Limited, Retin Technical and Commercial Service Limited, Messrs. DePK Ventures Limited, amongst

others.

“Aware of alleged cases of round-tripping and under declaration of foreign exchange earnings

from the agency’s foreign Accounts. These allegations are of grave nature to be swept under the carpet or dismissed with a wave of the hand, particularly as it relates to economic losses on the part of the government.



According to him, the need to urgently investigate the allegations, the Federal government would continue to lose huge sums of money to an unconscionable and fraudulent cabal who are hell bent on sucking the country dry.

The House after adopting the motion, resolved to Set up an Ad-hoc Committee(when constituted) to investigate the allegations and report back within 4 weeks for further legislative action.