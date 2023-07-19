Reps to investigate incessant hike in fuel price

….reject call for suspension of new Price of N617

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to look into the incessant increase in fuel prices.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent National importance titled “The need to investigate the incessant increase in fuel pump price moved by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere during plenary.

However, an amendment moved by another lawmaker asking the House to direct the NNPCL to suspend the new pump price of N617 and revert to the old price of N540 was put to vote by the presiding officer, Rep Benjamin Kalu, but the lawmakers unanimously rejected the amendment by shouting ‘NAY’.

Speaking on the amendment, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu who presided over plenary, said that the amendment would not be taken because they would not want to pre-empt what the ad-hoc committee’s investigation would be.

Moving the motion, Ugochiyere noted that the incessant hike in Fuel prices has in turn caused hardship for Nigerians.

According to him high costs in transportation will in the coming days lead to a hike in food prices in the market.

“Mr Speaker, this is the people’s House and we represent the Nigeria people, very soon with the way things are going fuel will be sold for 1,000 per litre.

He therefore called on the House to set up an Ad-Hoc committee to summon the Group Managing Director NNPCL to look into the increase in fuel price, the motion was therefore carried when put to a voice vote.