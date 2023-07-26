Reps to investigate Ore fuel tanker explosion

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, resolved to set-up an ad hoc committee to investigate the fuel tanker explosion at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, that claimed over 30 lives.

The House said there was need to know the cause of the incident with a view of proffering solutions and preventing recurrence in other parts of the country.

The committee was asked to report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

This followed a motion of urgent public importance by Festus Ayodele Adefiranye, lawmaker representing Ileluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo federal constituency of Ondo state, during plenary.

According to Adefiranye, over 30 lives, including that of a pregnant woman and three children, were lost, when a tanker laden with Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) lost control at Ore town in Odigbo Local government area of Ondo state.

The lawmaker stated that apart from the deaths recorded, other people sustained different degrees of injuries, while over 10 vehicles and 15 buildings were destroyed.

He expressed worries that the incident hindered normal, social and economic activities of Ore town.

The motion reads: “Disturbed that dangerous and arbitrary parking by truck drivers, thereby limiting the free flow of vehicular movement on the highway have led to loss of many lives on the road;

“Concerned at the recurrence of the incidents across the country and wonder if the drivers of those inflammable content are qualified to drive such cargo and have been trained in immediate safety precautions;

“Also concerned that the affected persons will need the support of the government agencies responsible for emergencies cases.”

The House observed a minute silence in honour of those that lost their lives in the incident.

The House unanimously adopted the motion and direct the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately send relief materials to affected victims and settle the medical bills of those hospitalised.

The House also mandated the Nigeria Police Force and Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, to clear the trucks on the highway to forestall future occurrence.