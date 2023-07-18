Reps to FAAN: Set up facilities to check BP, sugar levels at airports

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has urged the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to put adequate medical facilities in Nigerian airports to enable air travelers check their high blood pressure and diabetes among others.

The House also urged the Ministry of Aviation to collaborate with relevant healthcare professionals and organisations to establish and operate high blood pressure and sugar levels check desks at the airports nationwide, saying it will forestall sudden deaths.

The resolution followed the consideration of a motion titled “Need to make Provision for free High Blood Pressure and Sugar Level Check Desks at Airports”, presented at Tuesday plenary by Hon. Kalejaiye Adeboye Paul.

In the motion, Adeboye noted that air travel can be physically demanding and stressful for many passengers, saying that these factors, combined with the potential health risks associated with long flights and varying environmental conditions can make it essential to prioritize the health of individuals passing through our airports.

“Air travel has become increasingly accessible to a larger portion of the population, however, the stress associated with travel, coupled with the sedentary nature of long flights can significantly impact the health of individuals, particularly those with pre-existing conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

“It is of utmost importance to prioritize the health of individuals travelling long through our airports, and this notion alms to ensure their access to essential.

“By establishing Free High Blood Pressure and Sugar Levels Check Desks at all airports, we can promote early detection and preventive care for conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

“Regular monitoring of these vital health parameters will enable travellers to seek medical intervention and prevent potential complications.

“The provision of these check desks will demonstrate our commitment to public health promotion. It will send a powerful message that we prioritize the well-being of our citizens and visitors by making healthcare services easily accessible regardless of their travel schedules”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the desks to be staffed with trained healthcare personnel who can accurately measure blood pressure and sugar levels, provide basic counselling, and refer individuals to appropriate medical services, if necessary.

It also mandated its committee on Aviation (when constituted) to ensure compliance with the resolution.