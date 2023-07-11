Reps task FG to lift ban on sale of petrol in border communities

File: House of Representatives

The House of Representatives has tasked the Federal Government to lift the ban on the sale of fuel in border communities, following the removal of fuel subsidy.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Adegboyega Isiaka(APC-Ogun) at the plenary in Abuja on Tuesday.

Presenting the motion, Isiaka said that Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had in November 2019 banned the sale and supply of petrol in communities within 20 kilometres of the Nigerian border.

He said that the ban was to prevent the smuggling of subsidised petroleum products to the neighbouring countries.

Isiaka said however, that the ban was no longer required since the government had removed the subsidy on petrol, calling for immediate lifting of the ban as it had caused untold hardship on millions of Nigerians living and conducting businesses within the affected area.

He said the communities were located in 15 states adding that residents had to travel kilometres to get the products or pay extra amount to secure the products for their daily needs.

He said the ban had continued to impact negatively on the socio-economic activities in the affected areas.

Adopting the motion, the House urged NCS and other relevant government agencies to ensure immediate lifting of the ban.

The House also mandated the Committee on Customs and Excise when constituted to ensure compliance.