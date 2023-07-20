Reps suspend concession of airports

Reps ask NUC to suspend fees’ hike in universities

By Levinus Nwabughiogu & Gift Chapi-Odekina

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to suspend the concession of airports in the country which was pursued by the immediate past government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The resolution was sequel to a motion by Kama Nkemakonam, tittled “Need to Investigate the Concession of Airports in Nigeria”, at plenary.

Moving the motion, Nkemakonam noted that the most viable airports in Nigeria were commissioned to foreign firms through resolutions by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, which deviated from due process, public accountability and established laws of the land.

According to the lawmaker, the eventual outcome of the opaque concession is the enrichment of a few unpatriotic Nigerians and their foreign cohorts at the detriment of Nigerians and the eventual enslavement of the public infrastructure to foreigners for many decades.

He said: “That our major airports in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano have remained by consistently subjects of controversies due to entrenched personal interests that have undermined the laws of the land, irrespective of the occasional efforts of our anti-corruption agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC.

“That the myopic, personal interests of these economic vampires have relegated our socalled international airports to mere airstrip status after almost seven decades in the industry, and can never be compared with global renowned airports, such as Heathrow, Dubai, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Qatar, Vancouver, and others.

“Disturbed that even on the African continent, where one of every six Africans is a Nigerian, population-wise, the South African pairs of Tambo-Johannesburg and Cape Town, Cairo, Casablanca-Morocco and Houari Boumediene in Algeria, have all outpaced Nigeria and we also lag behind South Africa, Kenya, and Ethiopian Airlines.”

The House unanimously adopted the motion and mandated the committee on aviation (when constituted) to investigate Nigerian Airport concessions and report back for further legislative action.