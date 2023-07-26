Reps move to stop oil spillage in Rivers

*Oil spillage

By Gift Chapi -Odekina

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Nigerian Oil Spill Detection Response Agency (NOSDRA) and the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) to immediately commence cleanup of the recent Oil Spillage in Ogale, Eteo, Aleto, Akpajo, Agbonchia, Okpaku and Alesa Communities in Eleme Local Government area of Rivers State.

This followed a motion moved during plenary by Hon. Felix Uche Nwaeke in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Nwaeke noted that in the past three weeks there has been a series of oil spillage in Ogale, Eteo, Aleto, Akpajo, Agbonchia, Okpaku and Alesa Communities in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He also noted that the spill is from several points of a facility operated by the NNPC/SPDC/Total Energies/NAOC Joint Venture in the Eleme- Ogoni axis of Rivers State.

The lawmaker further expressed concerned that the spillage affected residential houses, farm lands, streams and surrounding waters in the communities and have left the people stranded as their homes and farms are covered in crude oil.

He worried that if nothing is done to stop these recurring spillages as well as clean up the environment immediately, the people will suffer severe hardship owing to the loss of their farmlands, crops, homes and water sources.

The House therefore mandated the Committee on Host Communities (when constituted) to investigate the cause of the recurring oil spillage in Ogale, Aleto, Akpajo, Agbonchia, Onne, Okpaku and Alesa Communities in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State with a view to proffering lasting solutions to the problem and report back within 4 weeks for further legislative action.